Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNEFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $432,772,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,887,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 63.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after buying an additional 494,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $24,334,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,139.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.97. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $190.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 330,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

