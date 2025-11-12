Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,340 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 87.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,967 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,420,596 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE LEVI opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 50,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,207,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

