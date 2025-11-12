Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in American International Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. CWM LLC grew its position in American International Group by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

