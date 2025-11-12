Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.