Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $191.26 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

