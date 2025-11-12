Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,489 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 13th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

