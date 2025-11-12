Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $448,000 in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Cencora alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $365.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.