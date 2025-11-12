Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $489,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 111 Capital increased its position in Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

