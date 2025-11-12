Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $541,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $12,945,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 791,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 574.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 455,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Garrett Motion by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 318,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,128,348 shares in the company, valued at $274,668,524. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,418,403 shares of company stock valued at $31,739,564 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

