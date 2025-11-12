Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState Bank by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 34.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,348 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the first quarter valued at $62,230,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 286.3% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 412,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 397,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSB opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Bank Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

