Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $443,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. HSBC raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

