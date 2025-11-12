Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Celanese Corporation $CE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 9,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,837 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,629,000 after buying an additional 819,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 379.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,015,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 803,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. This trade represents a 30.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.72.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

