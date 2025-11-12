Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,774 United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UCB stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NYSE:UCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.67%.The firm had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $50,000.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,081.98. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

