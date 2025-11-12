Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,559 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.