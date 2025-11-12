Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,212 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

