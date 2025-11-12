Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,212 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5%
FOUR opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29.
Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments
In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
