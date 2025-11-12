Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,501 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,280,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 10,767.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 388,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.35.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Winterlich sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $250,309.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,782.38. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $1,029,349. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Hexcel and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

