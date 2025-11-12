Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 17,955 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in nVent Electric by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,112. This trade represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,831 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,144. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

