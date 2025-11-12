Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 3,882 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $14,197,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,017,000 after purchasing an additional 220,214 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.