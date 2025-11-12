Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $437,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 43.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

DAR stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

