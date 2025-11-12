Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

