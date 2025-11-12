Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

FIVE stock opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.98. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

