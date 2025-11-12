Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of INVH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 122.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.