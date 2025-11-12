Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Generac worth $48,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Generac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $203.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

