Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $374.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

