Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,726,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
