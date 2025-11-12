Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1,780.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,396 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Invitation Home worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

