Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.1563.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.