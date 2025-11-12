Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,520 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,076.42. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $358,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,818.56. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,515,499. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

