JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $319.55. The company has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

