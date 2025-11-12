JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $58,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

