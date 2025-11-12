Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,721 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $68,124,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

