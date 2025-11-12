Largo (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.59. 29,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 49,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Largo Stock Down 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$132.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45.

About Largo

Largo Inc is committed to the production and supply of high-quality vanadium products. The Company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through Largo Clean Energy and its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil, through which it produces and supplies vanadium products VPURE Flake, VPURE+ Flake, and VPURE+ Powder.

