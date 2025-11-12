LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 476,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

