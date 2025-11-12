Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Moderna worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $28,350,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,308,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

