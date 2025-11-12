monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on monday.com from $326.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $6,355,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in monday.com by 73.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

