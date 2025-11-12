Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Aercap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Stock Down 0.0%

AER stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. Aercap has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $138.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter worth about $241,392,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,620 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aercap in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,325,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Aercap by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.