Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

