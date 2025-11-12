Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

