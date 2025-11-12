Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%.The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stella David acquired 6,986 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,869.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 103,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,581.66. This represents a 7.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa bought 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $197,066.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 85,029 shares of company stock worth $1,567,325 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.