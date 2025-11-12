NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.44.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.