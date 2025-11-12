Okta, Inc. $OKTA Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Okta by 63.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,918,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.91.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

