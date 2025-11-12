PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

