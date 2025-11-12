Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Stock Position Trimmed by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,511 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 303.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 88.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 249.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,395 shares of company stock worth $124,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Progyny from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

