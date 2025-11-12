Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 22.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.15, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

