Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Radian Group worth $47,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Radian Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Radian Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 183,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

