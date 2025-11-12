Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 597.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Rayonier worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.