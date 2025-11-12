Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 862.5% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $392.10 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

