Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 896,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,381,000 after buying an additional 704,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

