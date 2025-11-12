Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 129.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Rubrik worth $46,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $57,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after acquiring an additional 616,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 580,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,272,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.20.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $679,729.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,299.10. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 121,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

