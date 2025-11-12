Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,532 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,790,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

